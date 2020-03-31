PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice of Intent to Destroy Dental Records
Professional Dental Hygiene and Spa has a retention period for dental records of seven years past the date of last encounter. With permission granted by the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies, all dental records with a last encounter date of March 1, 2012 or earlier will be destroyed on May 8, 2020. Anyone wishing to request their original dental records must contact Melissa Villarreal prior to the destruction date. Please call 719-486-8285 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to obtain a request form.
Published in the Herald Democrat March 19 and 26 and April 2 and 9, 2020.
