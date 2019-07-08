PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of JAMES WARNER WITMER a/k/a JAMES W. WITMER a/k/a JAMES WITMER a/k/a JIM WITMER, Deceased

Case No. 2019PR300010

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to

District Court of Lake County, Colorado

on or before November 1, 2019, or the claims may be forever barred.

Elizabeth Miller

Personal Representative of the Estate of James Warner Witmer a/k/a James W. Witmer a/k/a James Witmer a/k/a Jim Witmer, Deceased

2355 Bradbury Krebs Road

Byers, CO 80103

Published in the Herald Democrat July 11, 18 and 25, 2019.

