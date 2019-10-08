PUBLIC NOTICE
District Court, Lake County, Colorado, P.O. Box 55, 505 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, CO 80461, (719) 293-8100. Plaintiff(s): DAVID F. SAKSEK v. Defendant: JOHANNA SMALICH; ALICE SMALICH; FRANK SAKSEK; ANNA MAE SAKSEK; and any and all unknown persons who claim any interest in the subject matter of this action. Case No. 2019CV30019. Attorney: Carol Bellhouse, P.O. Box A, Leadville, CO 80461, (719) 486-1282, carolbellhouse@gmail.com, FAX Number: (866) 290-3383, Atty. Reg. #: 020657. SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION, THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO, To the above-named Defendants GREETING: You are summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint to Quiet Title Under Rule 105, C.R.C.P. filed with the Court in this action by filing with the Clerk of this Court an Answer or other response. You are required to file your Answer or other response within thirty-five (35) days after the service of this Summons upon you. Service of this Summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the Clerk of Court. If you fail to file your Answer or other response to the Complaint in writing within thirty-five (35) days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice. This is an action to quiet title to the following described parcels of real property located in Lake County, Colorado: The West 7’10” of Lot 7 and the East 13’3” of Lot 8 in Block 4 and Block 1 of the Hills Addition and the Agassiz Subdivision No. 1, Lake County, Colorado. DATED this 12th day of September, 2019. Carol Bellhouse, Attorney for Plaintiff
Published in the Herald Democrat Sept. 19 and 26 and Oct. 3, 10 and 17, 2019.
