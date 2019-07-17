PUBLIC NOTICE
Schofield Excavation, Inc., whose address and phone number are 106 Oakridge Dr., Suite 201, Gypsum, CO 81637, (970) 524-3478, has filed an application for a (112c) construction materials reclamation permit with the Colorado Mined Land Reclamation Board under provisions of the Colorado Mined Land Reclamation Act. The proposed mine is known as the Birdseye Pit, and is located at or near Section 32, Township 8S, Range 79W, of the 6th Prime Meridian.
The proposed date of commencement is October 2019, and the proposed date of completion is October 2044. The proposed future use of the land is rangeland.
Additional information and tentative decision date may be obtained from the Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety, 1313 Sherman Street, Room 215, Denver, CO 80203, (303) 866-3567, or at the Lake County Clerk and Recorder’s office, 505 Harrison Ave., Leadville, CO 80461, or the above-named applicant. A complete copy of the application is available at the above-named county clerk and recorder’s office and at the division’s office.
Comments concerning the application and exhibits must be in writing and must be received by the Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety by 4:00 p.m. twenty days from the last publication date of this notice.
Please note that under the provisions of c.r.s. 34-32.5-101 et seq. comments related to noise, truck traffic, hours of operation, visual impacts, effects on property values and other social or economic concerns are issues not subject to this office’s jurisdiction. These subjects and similar ones are typically addressed by your local government rather than the Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety or the Mined Land Reclamation Board.
Published in the Herald Democrat July 11, 18 and 25 and Aug. 1, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.