On June 24, a Leadville resident was killed and two others sustained minor injuries in an accident on Colo. 91 north of town.
Colorado State Patrol responded to the accident near mile marker eight at 10:47 am. Two vehicles, one northbound and the other southbound, collided as the southbound driver attempted to pass a vehicle.
Nicole Van Lenten, 21, of Leadville was declared dead on the scene.
Derrick Norris and Erica Curry, both residents of Leadville, were treated at St. Vincent Hospital for minor injuries.
Colorado State Patrol initiated an investigation after the crash. All parties involved were wearing seat belts and no one was found to have intoxicants in their system at the time of the crash, Josh Lewis, public information officer for Colorado State Patrol, said.
It's heartbreaking that his 21-year-old woman needlessly died because someone was in a rush to get somewhere. I read in her obituary that she was a passenger in one of these vehicles, so she wasn't at fault in the accident.
From what I've heard, there are many fatalities on 91 due to situations like these. And frequently, I see drivers making reckless maneuvers both on 91 and 24 headed south to Buena Vista. How can we stop this madness?
