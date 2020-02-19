The following information was provided by the Leadville Police Department:
— On Jan. 9, officers were dispatched to the Lake County High School in regard to a stolen cell phone. Officers discovered the person responsible and the juvenile was placed on diversion.
— On Jan. 10, officers responded to a two-car crash on U.S. 24. Alexander Adair, 23, of Copper Mountain, was issued a citation for following too closely.
— On Jan. 10, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Alden Baker, 25, and Adrian Brady, 23, were both arrested for domestic violence and harassment.
— On Jan. 12, officers conducted a traffic stop in the Stop-n-Save parking lot. Jasmine Griego, of Leadville, was cited for failing to obey a traffic control device.
— On Jan. 12, an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of Harrison Avenue. Christine Osmundson, 50, of Crested Butte, was cited for failing to obey a traffic control device.
— On Jan.12, an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Poplar St. David Hanke, 26, of Alamosa, was cited for failing to obey a traffic control device.
— On Jan.14, officers responded to a welfare check in the 100 block of W. Sixth St. Warren Purcell Jr., 80, of Leadville, was pronounced deceased due to natural causes.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, allnews@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
