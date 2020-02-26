The following information was provided by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office:
— On Jan. 2, a deputy responded to a burglary call and arrested Briana Holte, age 40 of Leadville, for burglary and aggravated assault. Holte has since bonded.
— On Jan. 3, William Luyten, age 18 of Englewood, was cited for failure to yield right of way to an emergency vehicle.
— On Jan. 4, Miguel Lazaro, age 40 of Leadville, was arrested on multiple Lake County warrants.
— On Jan. 7, Seth Mclain, age 35 of Leadville, was issued a citation for failure to keep a pet current on rabies vaccinations.
— On Jan. 7, Joshua Valverde, age 34 of Leadville, was arrested on a Lake County warrant.
— On Jan. 7, Jasmine Marquez, age 34 of Leadville, was arrested on a Summit County warrant.
— On Jan. 7, Benjamin Bobbit, age 32 of Leadville, was arrested on a warrant for third degree assault and domestic violence.
— On Jan. 10, a deputy assisted with a domestic violence call within city limits. Adrian Brady, age 22 of Leadville, was arrested for domestic violence.
— On Jan. 11, a deputy took a report of criminal mischief in the area of Mt. Lincoln Drive. There are currently no suspects.
— On Jan. 12, deputies responded to a verbal dispute. After investigation, it was determined that possible child abuse was occurring. This case is still under investigation.
— On Jan. 13, dispatch was notified by U.S. Forest Service law enforcement that an unoccupied wrecked vehicle was blocking traffic on U.S. 24 at MM 171. There was extensive damage to the front. It was discovered that another vehicle was involved. Both parties called dispatch to report the accident. The vehicle was towed and the road cleared.
— On Jan. 17, a deputy responded to Safeway on a report of a suspicious bottle wrapped with insulation and duct tape. The fire department determined that there was no heat emanating from it, and the bottle was transported to a safe location.
— On Jan. 17, Teddy Lopez, age 35 of Leadville, was arrested for domestic violence, assault and harassment.
— On Jan. 19, deputies and Leadville Police Department officers received a call regarding a Jeep driving in reverse on McWethy Drive that then pulled out onto U.S. 24. The reporting party believed that the action was directed towards them because they had previous issues with the driver of the Jeep. The driver was located and stated that the Jeep had slipped on ice and they were trying to turn around. The driver admitted to spinning out when turning onto U.S. 24. No charges have been filed. The driver of the Jeep stated they had no knowledge of who the occupants of the other vehicles were.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, allnews@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
