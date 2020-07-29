The following information was provided by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO):
— On June 1, a deputy responded to a call near Eagle’s Nest Apartment regarding a female walking in the woods. The deputy escorted the female home.
— On June 1, deputies responded to Mountain View East on report of a brush fire; it was extinguished soon after.
— On June 1, deputies responded to a brush fire just past Saturday’s Discount. The fire, which had been caused by fireworks, was extinguished.
— On June 1, a deputy received a report of sexual assault. The case is currently under investigation.
— On June 1, a deputy took a report of criminal mischief on Mt. Lincoln Drive.
— On June 2, a deputy arrested Jermaine Brydson, of Texas, on a statewide extradition warrant for contempt of court.
— On June 2, a deputy responded to Mt. Massive Golf Course to a vehicle with a shattered back window. The case is currently under investigation.
— On June 2, deputies responded to Eagle’s Nest Apartments for a report of a stolen dirt bike. The case is currently under investigation.
— On June 3, deputies responded to Canterbury Trail after receiving a report of a vehicle hitting a dog. The dog was removed from the roadway and the vehicle sustained minor damage.
— On June 3, deputies responded to a report of a deceased dog on Colo. 91 near mile marker one. Colorado Department of Transportation removed the dog.
— On June 3, deputies responded to a welfare check at Turquoise Lake. The deputy was unable to locate the party.
— On June 3, a deputy arrested Carlos Cisneros after he turned himself in for a Lake County Sheriff’s Office warrant.
— On June 3, a deputy responded to a vehicle rollover at Valley Road. Lucas Rivera was given a summons for driving without a license and careless driving.
— On June 4, a deputy conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle with expired tags. Billy Jaramillo was given a citation.
— On June 4, a deputy responded to West 17th Street for a report of stolen property. The case is currently under investigation.
— On June 4, a deputy responded to U.S. 82 on report of an oversized vehicle going up Independence Pass. The deputy was unable to locate the vehicle.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, editor@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
