Though Lake County School District’s 2018-2019 testing results show academic growth in many areas, the district’s achievement data still lag behind most statewide averages.
“Our unique approach to teaching and learning in LCSD is producing tangible results,” LCSD Superintendent Wendy Wyman told the Herald. “These results are a direct reflection of ongoing efforts that will continue in the year ahead to foster a growth mindset, involve the community, and believe in and support our teachers.”
For the most part, 2018-2019 Colorado Measures of Academic Success scores for LCSD students in the third through eighth grades showed academic growth from last year.
About 28 percent of participating LCSD third- through eighth-graders met or exceeded expectations in English Language Arts CMAS testing last year, a 7 percent increase from the 2017-2018 school year.
About 19 percent of LCSD participants met or exceeded expectations in math CMAS testing last year, a 2.5 percent increase from 2017-2018.
The district’s seventh- and eighth-graders excelled on English and Language Arts (ELA) testing in 2018-2019; both grades increased their CMAS scores by 14 percent.
On a less positive note, Lake County Intermediate School’s sixth-grade students fell behind on growth scores in ELA and math from the 2017-2018 school year.
And though most grades earned positive growth scores on ELA and math testing, overall, LCSD’s 2018-2019 CMAS results remain below state averages.
For example, about 41 percent of third-graders across the state met or exceeded expectations in ELA while only 27.5 percent of LCSD third-graders did so. And about 32 percent of seventh-graders across the state met or exceeded expectations in math while only 16 percent of LCSD seventh-graders did so.
Ninth-, tenth- and eleventh-grade students took the PSAT and SAT to measure achievement at the high school level. Each grade increased their evidence-based reading and writing and math scores from the 2017-2018 school year, outpacing statewide growth scores in both testing areas for 2018-2019.
In general, LCSD’s PSAT and SAT scores in math were slightly higher than in reading and writing. In fact, Lake County High School’s ninth-grade students beat the statewide mean score for math testing.
“Despite peaks and valleys in the data, overall LCSD’s academic growth scores demonstrate a steady upward trajectory,” Wyman said. “I am so proud of the work teachers and students are accomplishing in our schools.”
