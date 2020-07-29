Gary Campbell, chief executive officer of St. Vincent General Hospital District, announced his resignation effective April 30, 2021 at the July 22 meeting of the hospital’s board of directors. Campbell has served as an administrator at St. Vincent Hospital (SVH) since 2016.
The hospital has experienced a financial turnaround under Campbell’s leadership, resulting in the visioning of the district’s new $23 million hospital which is now under construction. The new hospital is expected to be open by May 2021 and will bring new medical services to Leadville including surgical services and expanded specialist services.
“We have made unprecedented progress under Gary’s leadership, and I speak for the entire board when I say we’re abundantly grateful to him,” says Aleta Bezzic, SVH’s board chair. “He leaves big shoes to fill; he’s also set St. Vincent up for sustainable success long into the future.”
According to SVH Chief Branding Officer Karen Onderdonk, a seamless continuity plan is important to the board of directors, Campbell and Lake County stakeholders. The hospital’s human resources department and board will begin the search for a new CEO right away. As final candidates are identified, community members will have the opportunity to meet them, Onderdonk said.
In retirement, Campbell plans to spend at least some of his time on the slopes at Ski Cooper, as he splits his time between Lake County and Tampa Bay. “My goal is to remain active with snow and water sports for my entire life,” he said. “Nothing makes me smile bigger than talking to a skier in their 70s or 80s who is still ripping it up. It gives me hope that I might be lucky enough to do the same.”
“I am so thankful for Leadville and Twin Lakes and how they’ve embraced me,” Campbell added. “It has been my honor to serve our team, the hospital district and this community.”
