To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or calendar@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website first.
Thursday, July 23
9 a.m. — Senior Bus to Walmart in Salida with drive-through lunch. Van leaves from the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St.. Call 719-486-1774 to sign up.
9 a.m. — Senior Advisory Council meeting via Zoom; contact Senior Center 719-486-1774 for login details.
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
3:30 p.m. — Lake County Recovery Group meeting. See lakecountyco.com for Zoom login ID and password, call-in phone numbers and details of meeting streaming and replay.
6 p.m. — Cloud City Wheelers ladies’ group mountain bike ride, meets at Cycles of Life, 309 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. — Bingo at the Elks Club, 123 W. Fifth St. Masks required; food concession available at 6 p.m. Public welcome.
Friday, July 24
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
4-6 p.m. — Cloud City Farm market at 440 McWethy Drive. Details at 719-465-6164.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 841 2152 0880.
Saturday, July 25
11 a.m.-12 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Sunday, July 26
5 p.m. — Black Lives Matter demonstration at the courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Masks required.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA BB study meeting via Zoom, ID 480 183 048.
Monday, July 27
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
4 p.m. — Lake County Planning Commission meeting. See lakecountyco.com for Zoom login ID and password, call-in phone numbers and details of meeting streaming and replay.
5 p.m. — Cloud City Wheelers group mountain bike ride starting at Dutch Henry Hill. All ages and abilities; bring a mask.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12and12 meeting via Zoom, ID 710 129 022.
Tuesday, July 28
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners work session. See lakecountyco.com for Zoom login ID and password, call-in phone numbers and details of meeting streaming and replay.
6:15 p.m. — Cloud City Wheelers adult group mountain bike ride, meets at Cycles of Life, 309 Harrison Ave.
6:30 p.m. — Lake County School Board work session at the school administration building, 107 Spruce St. Call 719-486-6800 for details.
Wednesday, July 29
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Contact bhelmke@co.lake.co.us for meeting details.
1 p.m. — Errands and Safeway shopping for seniors. Call Senior Center for ride 719-486-1774.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open Zoom meeting, ID 876 3946 6638
Thursday, July 30
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
6 p.m. — Cloud City Wheelers ladies’ group mountain bike ride, meets at Cycles of Life, 309 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. — Bingo at the Elks Club, 123 W. Fifth St. Masks required; food concession available at 6 p.m. Public welcome.
7 p.m. — Collegiate Peaks Forum: Greg Childs on “The Animals Around Us.” For Zoom login ID and password go to www.collegiatepeaksforum.org and open 2020 Lecture Schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.