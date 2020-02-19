When Lake County Commissioner Sarah Mudge recently expressed her interest in being involved in the appointment of a St. Vincent Hospital District Board member, she cited Section 8 of the St. Vincent bylaws pertaining to filling board vacancies.
That section says that if the board doesn’t fill a vacancy within 60 days, the Board of County Commissioners shall fill the vacancy.
Mudge emailed Karen Onderdonk, hospital chief branding manager, on Monday, Feb. 3, telling her that the BOCC would be holding a special meeting the next day, Feb. 4, to discuss the hospital board appointment. Mudge asked Onderdonk to pass this information on to Aleta Bezzic, currently chairman of the hospital board.
Mudge later learned that the hospital bylaws do not correspond with state law which says that no BOCC can make an appointment to fill a vacancy of the board of a special district unless it provides 30 days notice to do so and the vacancy remains open at the time the BOCC makes its appointment.
The Herald received a copy of Mudge’s email to Onderdonk on Thursday, Feb. 13, through a Colorado Open Records Act request.
In the email, Mudge said that she knew there had been two applications for the SVHD board appointment, one from Jonathan Burk and one other, which actually had been withdrawn.
“There is a real opportunity for the BOCC to respond to public and agencies requests and demands for better participation and understanding of the BOCC regarding the ambulance service and the hospital,” Mudge wrote. “I believe there is a great opportunity here to engage someone with experience and a genuine desire for improvement and betterment throughout the organization.”
Although Mudge did not specifically say who she’d like to see appointed, among those copied on the email were the other two commissioners and Burk, who is a former paramedic and interim co-director with the St. Vincent Ambulance Service and currently is EMS education coordinator and faculty for Colorado Mountain College.
The county and the hospital district have an intergovernmental agreement concerning the operation of the ambulance service.
At the Feb. 4 meeting, St. Vincent employees packed the hearing room at the county, and both Gary Campbell, hospital CEO, and Bezzic expressed displeasure that one or more members of the BOCC would try “to forcefully place their choice of a director on our board,” according to Campbell.
The St. Vincent Hospital Board will select the new board member on Thursday, Feb. 20. Leadville Chief of Police Saige Bertolas and former Lake County Director of Human Resources and Executive Assistant to the BOCC Whittney Smythe-Smith both submitted applications for the position this month. Burk is also still in the running.
This individual, who replaces former board member Kim Kegu, will serve until the regular May 5, 2020, board election.
