The following individuals are listed with decisions related to charges against them by the Lake County Office of the District Attorney for the 5th Judicial District. F=felony; M=misdemeanor; PO=petty offense; TI=traffic infraction (classes A and B); level 1 is the most serious offense. Any charge with a D in front is a drug charge.
— Joseph Russel, 25, of Leadville: second degree burglary (F3), second degree kidnapping (F4), first degree criminal trespass (F5).
— Joseph Mascarenaz, 39, criminal impersonation (F6).
— Joshua Valverde, 35, of Leadville: aggravated incest, (F3), sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust -pattern of abuse (F3), unlawful sexual contact (F4), assault in the second degree (F4).
— Cameron Black, 26, of Leadville: menacing (F5), driving under the influence (M), prohibited use of a weapon (M2), menacing (M3).
— Darryl Washington, 37, of Twin Lakes: possession of marijuana or marijuana concentrate (DM1).
— Cruz Gonsalez-Vasquez, 43, of Leadville: menacing (F5).
— Cruz Gonsalez-Vasquez, 43, of Leadville: intimidating a witness or victim (F4), assault in the second degree (F4), two counts menacing (M3), driving under the influence (M).
— Cruz Gonsalez-Vasquez, 43, of Leadville: criminal mischief (F6).
— Cruz Gonsalez-Vasquez, 43, of Leadville: introducing contraband in the first degree (F4), criminal mischief (F6).
— Devin Medina, 21, Leadville: vehicular eluding (F5), careless driving (T2), reckless driving (T2), speeding (T2).
— Autumn Hager, 26, of Idalia: three counts second degree burglary (F3), conspiracy to commit second degree burglary (F4), three counts first degree criminal trespass (F5), theft (F6), criminal mischief (M2).
— Andrea Wells-Gonzales, 36, of Leadville: first degree criminal trespass (F5), criminal mischief (M3).
— Autumn Hager, 26, of Idalia: criminal possession of a financial device (F6), unauthorized use of a financial transaction device (M3), theft (M3), violation of bail bond conditions (M3).
— Joel Cage, 27, of Parker: two counts violation of bail bond conditions (F6).
— Desirae Velasquez, 21, of Leadville: assault in the second degree (F4), assault in the third degree (M1).
— Zachariah Mitchell, 35, of Leadville: assault in the second degree (F4), assault in the third degree (M1).
— Joseph Toro-Zaldivar, 36, of Leadville: criminal attempt to commit assault in the second degree (F5), two counts assault in the third degree (M1), resisting arrest (M2), obstructing a peace officer (M2), no operators license (T2).
— Edgar Dominguez-Aguilera, 25, of Leadville: assault in the second degree (F4), assault in the third degree (M1).
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, allnews@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
