Changes are on the way for the City of Leadville’s marijuana code.
Under current code, Leadville’s two marijuana cultivation businesses, Roots Rx Recreation and Elevated Quality Wholesale, can be cited if an odor extends beyond the exterior of their facilities. The marijuana growers are the only businesses in Leadville who are held to an odor standard.
City Council has frequently debated the fairness of the odor standards in recent years. Ordinances on the topic have been drafted, brought to council and shot down.
At one point, the city considered creating an odor ordinance for all commercial businesses so that the marijuana-cultivation industry would not be singled out. The city also proposed using a Nasal Ranger to set the standard for what odors might be considered a nuisance. Both were vetoed by council.
The most recent ordinance, which was also turned down by City Council last Tuesday, included a set of standards for dealing with odor issues. To receive an odor citation, Roots Rx or Elevated Quality Wholesale would have had to receive three complaints from three different people in a 30-day timeframe.
Both businesses have odor mitigation systems in place at their grow facilities. Neither has received an odor complaint in 2019.
“These two businesses have been very good citizens and have worked hard to mitigate odor,” Mayor Greg Labbe told the Herald.
Rob Holmes and Josh Meyers, the owners of Roots Rx and Elevated Quality Wholesale, attended Tuesday’s meeting to ask City Council to remove the odor language from the city’s marijuana code,
“There’s no other business in the City of Leadville that has to abide by an odor ordinance,” Holmes reminded council. “I want to get this issue resolved before I put more money into my Leadville business.”
Holmes recently let a conditional use permit run out on a local property because he was not comfortable investing in Roots Rx’s Leadville location with the current odor regulations.
“It’s very hard for us to invest in this community knowing we could be shut down at any point for odor violations,” Meyers added.
City Council generally agreed with the business owners and unanimously vetoed the ordinance at hand.
“My biggest issue with this is that we are picking on one industry,” councilmember Beverly Lauchner said.
City Council directed staff to remove the current odor language from the city’s marijuana code and add language requiring marijuana businesses to create an odor mitigation plan. If a business does not adhere to its mitigation plan, it could have trouble renewing its conditional use permit with the city.
The updated odor ordinance is set to go to City Council for review before the new year.
“I wish we would’ve done this three years ago,” Labbe said.
