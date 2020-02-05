CarePoint Health and St. Vincent Hospital (SVH) have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at expanding high-quality emergency care services available to residents of Lake County and surrounding areas.
CarePoint Health brings board-certified medical professionals to the region with the mission to deliver advanced, high-quality emergency care. Partnering with the existing SVH team, nine additional CarePoint Health physicians and two physician assistants have been intermittently staffing the emergency department at SVH since October 2019 with full-time 24-hour-a-day staffing starting in April 2020.
CarePoint Health is a multispecialty physician group headquartered in Denver. It is physician-owned, physician-run and employs over 500 providers in a variety of specialties, including adult and pediatric emergency medicine in level I-IV trauma facilities in six states.
“The CarePoint Health team is excited to partner with St. Vincent Hospital in Leadville,” said Dr. Mark Kozlowski, Chief Operating Officer for CarePoint Health. “While we have been serving the Denver metro area for over 20 years, we are pleased to now deliver outstanding care to the western Colorado region.”
St. Vincent Hospital CEO, Gary Campbell shares Dr. Kozlowski’s sentiment. “Our partnership with CarePoint physician group demonstrates our commitment to the highest level of care for our patients now and as we look forward to a bright future for St. Vincent Hospital,” he said.
Board Certified physicians with CarePoint Health include: Drs. Dylan Luyten, Mark Kozlowski, Barry Sandler, Christopher Holmes, Gilbert Pineda, William Scott, Katherine Sprinkel, Jonathan Tashkin, and Nicholas Tsipis. The physician assistants are Anna Hyland and John Timmins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.