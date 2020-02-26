The Rotary Clubs of the Grand Valley, in conjunction with Rotary District 5470, is pleased to announce that Whittney M. Smythe-Smith has been named as an Assistant Governor of Rotary District 5470, for term year 2020-2021, to oversee Area 13.
She is the current President of the Redlands Rotary Club of Grand Junction. Ms. Smythe-Smith is the CEO of the Gallium Group, a human resources and business consulting firm providing services to businesses, non-profits, and taxing districts in Colorado. She is an active member of the Colorado Mesa University Alumni Association Board, the voting board member representing Lake County for Club20, and a member of the Leadville Lions Club.
Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. The club connects 1.2 million members from more than 35,000 Rotary clubs in almost every country in the world. The club’s service aims to improve lives both locally and internationally, from helping those in need in local communities to working toward a polio-free world. Visit Rotary.org and endpolio.org for more about Rotary and its efforts to eradicate polio.
