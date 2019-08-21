Westwoods Subdivision, the first major subdivision to successfully navigate Lake County Building and Land Use’s permitting process in over a decade, gained conditional approval of its final plat on Monday. If Westwoods developer Kyle Welch meets the plat’s approval conditions, he is free to start construction on the 65-lot subdivision off Evergreen Drive.
Monday’s approval by the Board of County Commissioners marks the end of the subdivision’s application process. Since Welch first submitted Westwoods’ sketch plan last winter, Lake County has amended its development code, changed the school land dedication policy and toyed with the idea of different affordable housing policies.
“This has been a learning experience for all of us,” Welch’s attorney Katy Welter said of the process. “I can’t overstate how challenging this has been.”
The BOCC also approved Westwoods’ re-zone from urban residential to planned-unit development on Monday. In doing so, the board authorized Westwoods’ proposal for each subdivision lot to have the ability to build an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) as use-by-right.
The zoning, which is similar to the City of Leadville’s ADU policy, will allow Westwood homeowners to build an ADU without applying for a conditional-use permit. Before constructing an ADU, Westwoods property owners must obtain a building permit from the county and comply with homeowners-association regulations, plus pay Parkville Water District and Leadville Sanitation District tap fees.
With labor and material costs rising over 30 percent in the last year, Welch estimates that the subdivision’s homes will start around $370,000, higher than the developer initially hoped.
According to Welter, the allowance of ADUs as use-by-right will help create affordability for homeowners. Households now have the option to rent out a garage or basement unit to help pay mortgage bills.
“This is a reflection of the reality of construction costs right now,” Welter said.
A week before the BOCC approved Westwoods’ re-zone, the Lake County Planning Commission (LCPC) discussed the ADU question in depth. The commission felt the topic needed more vetting, as well as written comment from Lake County School District as the potential for ADUs was not addressed in Westwoods’ school-impact study.
Though LCPC recommended that the ADU question be considered under a separate PUD amendment, the BOCC went ahead and approved the re-zone with a condition requiring comment from LCSD.
Welch also requested relief from the county’s hard-surfacing requirements for new subdivision roads. According to the developer, paving the subdivision’s four roads will cost upwards of $500,000.
“Someone will have to pave the roads at some point down the line,” LCPC Vice Chairman Bud Elliot said. “It should be the developer, not the taxpayer.”
“We’ve stuck to it all these years,” LCPC Secretary Howard Tritz added, expressing concern over setting precedent that road-base is sufficient for new developments.
The BOCC took LCPC’s recommendation and ruled that the county will not take over ownership of Westwoods’ roads until they are paved.
“Kyle wants to pave ... he plans to pave ... but doing that within the first year might not be possible,” Welter told the commissioners.
Welch will remain responsible for the plowing and maintenance of Westwoods’ streets, as well as a bond guaranteeing the improvement, until he finds the financial resources to pave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.