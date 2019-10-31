The Leadville Planning & Zoning Commission (LPZC) is hard at work crafting parking solutions for the city.
The commission presented its parking proposals to the community at City Hall last week as the first big storm of the season covered city streets in snow.
Preliminary proposals include new one-way street designations, more angled parking and alternate side parking in the winter months.
Three one-way street designations are on the table with the hope of improving traffic flow around Harrison Avenue and easing snow removal.
One idea is to turn Pine St. into one-way going south from W. Eighth St. to Elm St. Another is to designate Poplar St. as one-way going north from E. Third St. to E. Ninth St. The last is to turn Plum St. into one-way going south from E. Second St. to E. Third St.
LPZC is also looking at adding angled parking to side streets off Harrison Avenue. Angled spots could create more parking options and ease snow removal but could present difficulties for large vehicles, the commission said.
Most numbered streets that intersect Harrison Avenue would see differing levels of angled parking if the policy is enacted as currently proposed. Fourth St. and Sixth St. would stay as is.
“Snow removal is the single biggest issue for parking,” Leadville Police Department Code Enforcement Officer Joe Swyers told the Herald at LPZC’s presentation.
Earlier this year, locals identified snow management as an obstacle to mobility in the winter in a Wintermission survey. About 23% of respondents said winter would be more enjoyable with better snow management; 44% rated the safety and accessibility of sidewalks in the winter as poor or very poor.
LPZC is considering proposing alternate side parking restrictions for the winter months.
For example, on even numbered days residents would be asked to park on the even numbered side of the street during designated hours. Cities with similar annual snowfalls like Minturn and Nelson, British Columbia, utilize such a policy.
Wintermission, as well as several locals at last week’s meeting, suggested that the city formalize a winter snow management plan that is communicated to the public annually and available for viewing online.
The commission will review community feedback on the proposed policies before bringing the conversation to City Council.
