If the voters of the Lake County School District fail to pass the bond issue needed to match the BEST grant in November and are faced with paying the entire amount to build a new West Park Elementary School in the near future, the following chart indicates what the cost will be.
At the top is the amount residents would have to pay with the BEST grant.
At the bottom is what they would pay without the best grant.
So the owner of a $250,000 home, as an example, would pay $75 annually with the BEST grant and$187.56 without the grant funds.
