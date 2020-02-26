A group of snowmobilers survived an avalanche in Birdseye Gulch earlier this month after the lead rider triggered a weak layer of snow.
The snowmobiler directly behind the leader was carried downhill by the avalanche. The rider ended up with their head above the surface of the snow.
According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report, skiers had passed over the same weak layer moments before the snowmobiler.
“How and where we impact known buried weak layers can mean the difference between a no-feedback, “routine” run and triggering a dangerous avalanche on that same piece of terrain,” the CAIC report said.
Two snowmobilers died in Eagle County a week before the Birdseye incident after triggering an avalanche on Muddy Pass.
To check the local avalanche forecast, visit Colorado Avalanche Information Center’s website at https://avalanche.state.co.us/.
