January
The former Lake County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers who first accused Fernando Mendoza of sexual misconduct file a lawsuit against LCSO in U.S. District Court for unlawful sex discrimination, retaliation and violations of rights to free speech and equal protection.
The women also sue Mendoza, the Board of County Commissioners, former Sheriff Rod Fenske and former Dispatch Supervisor Mary Ann Hammer.
•••••
A Summit Stage bus crashes on Colo. 91 after its driver passes out behind the wheel. No one was injured.
•••••
Newly elected county officials are sworn in by Judge Jonathan Shamis.
•••••
Former Leadville Chief of Police Rob Glenny announces his resignation. He leaves Leadville to take a chief’s position in Gettysburg, Penn.
•••••
The Board of County Commissioners shoots down a two-month moratorium on accepting and processing applications for new subdivisions and planned unit developments in Lake County.
•••••
Former Lake County Human Resource Director Whittney Smythe-Smith resigns from Lake County Government
•••••
The ripples of the longest federal shutdown in United States history are felt in Lake County. U.S. Forest Service employees go without pay, Lake County Department of Human Services scrambles to get SNAP recipients recertified and more.
•••••
Cheryl Talbot takes over as Lake County Intermediate School principal.
•••••
Former Lake County High School student Damian Medina receives a full ride to Dartmouth College.
•••••
Lake County Building and Land Use develops an inclusionary zoning policy, a potential tool to create and preserve affordable housing in Lake County. The policy is never codified.
•••••
Lauren Crisera takes over Lake County’s deputy district attorney role for the Fifth Judicial District.
February
The Leadville Urban Renewal Authority and Leadville Sanitation District come to an agreement over tax increment shareback for the Urban Renewal Authority plan area. The mediators recommend that LURA should retain 85 %, LSD 15%.
•••••
Salida-based developer Duane Cozart submits a sketch plan for a large development, Gateway Village, off Colo. 91. The preliminary plan is never submitted.
•••••
The Central Colorado Conservancy wraps up the acquisition of eight parcels of land in southern Lake County along the main stem of the Arkansas River.
•••••
Saige Bertolas is hired as Leadville Chief of Police after 14 years with the department. She replaced former Chief of Police Rob Glenny.
•••••
Titan Au applies for a conditional use permit to mine gold at the foot of Mt. Elbert. The permit is later approved.
•••••
The Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation completes its phase one and phase two asbestos-remediation projects, leaving the opera house’s furnace room and retail spaces safe for the public and the next stages of rehabilitation.
•••••
Colorado Mountain College is honored by the U.S. Green Building Council and Second Nature for demonstrating climate leadership.
March
Approximately 50 people are evacuated from a structural fire at Eagles Nest Apartments. Several apartments remained inhabitable due to smoke damage.
•••••
Leadville Skijoring rings in another year on Harrison Avenue. Brothers Greg and Jason Dahl are declared co-champions of the Open Division.
•••••
A historic avalanche cycle traps motorists and closes roads throughout Lake County. Heavy snowfall closes schools and businesses and collapses the roof of the old Kristi Lanes Bowling building.
•••••
The Board of County Commissioners approves land development code changes, including submittal requirements and approval criteria.
•••••
Safeway works on a $2 million improvement project at the Leadville store. Improvements include new floors, paint and shelving.
•••••
The Lake County Jail is shut down due to safety concerns after an inmate attempts to escape from Lake County District Court.
•••••
The Lake County High School Chamber Choir performs at Queens College in New York City.
•••••
The Board of County Commissioners decides to stop recording work sessions and removes Clerk Patty Berger from executive sessions.
April
Lake County Jail inmates are housed across the state as Sheriff Amy Reyes permanently closes the Lake County Jail.
•••••
Former Center Early Childhood Programs teacher Sally Glaser is arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a four year-old student. Glaser is placed on administrative leave from Lake County School District.
•••••
Westwoods Subdivision works its way through Lake County Building & Land Use’s permitting process. The subdivision is allowed to increase density beyond conventional zoning.
•••••
The Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation receives $830,000 in mineral impact assistance funds from the Department of Local Affairs to help with rehabilitation work.
•••••
Lake County School District decides to adopt an extended four-day calendar for the 2020-2021 school year. LCSD and community partners pledge to provide low or no-cost enrichment programs for students on Fridays.
•••••
