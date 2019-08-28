Like many of Lake County’s civic entities, Lake County Probation is in need of a facility upgrade.
Probation was forced to move out of the Lake County Courthouse basement in 2017 due to a sink pipe leaking from the jail above. Ever since, the office has occupied the Vertex WorkSpace building on Harrison Avenue.
Several community members have called the Herald throughout the last year to express worry over the department’s location; the building is across the street from the Lake County Public Library and a block from West Park Elementary School.
According to Chief Patrol Officer Wendy Slavin, some clients in Lake County are low-risk while others present higher risks. Though the building has a buzz-in system, there is no metal detector or partition in the entryway, leaving Slavin uneasy about the safety of her staff.
“The most important thing is to remember that people on probation are part of the community,” she said.
Office space is also limited in the Vertex building. In 2000, the department employed three people. The office now employs seven staff members, a number Slavin believes will increase as the state continues to shift towards community-based sentences which are drastically cheaper than sending offenders to prison.
“We have better tools to evaluate risk and use discretion in sentencing these days,” 5th Judicial District Chief Judge Mark Thompson told the Herald. “The way we do business has changed.”
Probation also lacks a confidential conference room for evidence-based practices and groups such as mediation services, self-represented litigation, behavioral treatment, female-specific trauma groups and more.
If the office did have a confidential room to lead groups, locals on probation could access such services for free. Instead, clients must pay outside agencies like Solvista Health and Alpine Springs Counseling to participate in compulsory probation programs.
Paying for probation services and treatment programs is often a heavy burden to clients who are already overwhelmed with other court costs and restitution payments.
“Anything that we can do to reduce those expenses is essential,” Slavin said. “If probation can offer evidence-based services on site that would help tremendously.”
The office is also unable to conduct urinalysis testing on site; instead a mobile drug testing van comes through Leadville a few times a month. Slavin hopes that her office will ultimately have a confidential and secure screening facility on site that would allow her staff to control the testing from start to finish.
The probation department works closely with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office and Lake County District Court judges and clerks, all of whom work out of the courthouse. Though probation still maintains a small office in the courthouse for client meetings, collaboration between offices is harder when the probation staff primarily operates out of a separate building.
Throughout the summer, a task force including Slavin and Thompson, representatives from local public safety agencies, the courts, and county and city government have met monthly to organize efforts around building a new jail or justice-center facility. The group is working towards a 2020 ballot initiative to help finance the project.
“I would like to see this facility be an efficient use of taxpayer dollars that meets the needs of our community,” Thompson told the Herald.
When the Herald asked Slavin to prioritize what she would like to see in a new probation facility, she listed more office space, a confidential conference room with space for 15 or more people, on-site drug testing and an office space within the courts.
“Our work could be so much more impactful if we had the right facility,” Slavin said.
•••
Throughout the summer, the Herald will delve into the current deficiencies surrounding Lake County’s civic and public safety facilities. In doing so, the paper hopes to give citizens the tools to understand and prioritize the many facility needs facing the county.
Task force meetings will be held on the third Wednesday of each month (next is September 18) at 9:45 a.m. at Colorado Mountain College Room 701. All are welcome; the meetings will follow Wednesday Coffee.
