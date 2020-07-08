Lake County Public Health Agency (LCPHA) announced an amended local public health order on July 1 requiring the closure of bars, taverns and brewpubs, in keeping with Governor Jared Polis’ executive order announced on June 30. Some establishments, that also serve a full menu of food and function as a restaurant, may be permitted to continue to be open to on-site consumption upon approval of LCPHA’s environmental health department.
“Governor Polis, in consultation with Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, determined that bar and nightclub settings were not conducive to safe COVID-19 precautions for now. With the change in the state-level public health order, Lake County also needs to amend its local orders to close bars here again. We look forward to the time that individuals are able to socialize within these settings again, but for now it isn’t possible,” said LCPHA Director Colleen Nielsen.
Lake County Public Health Agency is also assessing the “protect-our-neighbors” framework finalized by Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) this week. Protect-our-neighbors is the next phase of re-opening and capacity increases established by the state. In order to receive CDPHE certification to move into protect-our-neighbors, local communities must meet criteria including low viral transmission, sufficient case testing and tracing abilities and adequate health system capacity.
“We continue to watch our local infection rates and their impacts closely,” said Nielsen. “While current resources are sufficient for the COVID-19 cases we’re seeing now, we need to continue to be cautious and take precautions to limit spread so it does not overwhelm the Lake County community. At this point, I expect it will be late summer before we qualify to move into the protect-our-neighbor phase. We all need to take personal responsibility by wearing face coverings and practicing COVID-19 precautions for the good of the whole community.”
According to LCPHA, Lake County has identified 53 positive COVID-19 cases as of July 7, with a recent uptick in active infections attributed to individuals being within close contact indoors. To date, Lake County has performed 1,112 COVID-19 tests. Seven active infections are currently being monitored by LCPHA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.