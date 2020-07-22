Marcia Martinek, Herald Democrat editor emerita, won her sixth Golden Dozen award for editorial excellence from the International Society of Weekly Newspaper Editors.
The winning editorial, “Doing the Right Thing,” appeared in the June 13, 2019 Herald and described how a deputy sheriff, Sam Reynolds, came to his superiors when he discovered that inmates in the Lake County Jail were being incorrectly charged for fees related to their incarceration. The then-current sheriff, Rod Fenske, and undersheriff, Bill Kirkland, did not give his concerns any credence, but when Sheriff Amy Reyes took office, she went to the district attorney who turned the matter over to a grand jury. The grand jury found that Reynolds was correct and Fenske, Kirkland and another former Lake County Sheriff’s Office employee Mike Buerke failed to diligently perform their duties.
“One of the most difficult things in life is when you know something’s wrong and find no one will listen to you,” is how Martinek started her editorial.
Contest judge Barry Smith said of Martinek’s editorial, “The editorial applauds a deputy sheriff who stood up to his superiors, which, fortunately, in this case did not cost him his career. It’s a terrific example of keeping a close eye on an ongoing, larger problem and finding the perfect example to illustrate how it can be corrected. One thing community newspapers tend to have is long memories, which can be a powerful resource to serve their readers.”
Smith has a newspaper career that took him from Illinois to Colorado to Nevada where he served 12 years as editor of the Nevada Appeal and 11 years as executive director of the Nevada Press Association before retiring.
The Golden Dozen awards were to be presented at the summer ISWNE conference in Reno, Nevada, but the conference was canceled due to the coronavirus.
Martinek, who joined ISWNE in 2010, also won Golden Dozen awards in 2010, 2013, 2014, 2017, and 2019. She currently serves the organization as past president.
