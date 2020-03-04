This past weekend, Leadville played host to the twentieth annual U.S. National Snowshoe Championships, presented by Dion Snowshoes.
Saturday morning, racers gathered at the Colorado Mountain College campus, where about 190 participants registered to compete. This was a slightly lower number than in past years, according to Mark Elmore, sports and snowshoe race director.
Those registered included competitive racers and recreationalists covering a wide spectrum of age and experience level. Racers competed in 5K and 10K races Saturday, and a recreational relay race Sunday.
Elmore said that Leadville, and specifically CMC, made for an appropriate host site, given the facilities available and the experience of the institution in hosting similar events.
Despite being a busy morning registering racers, Saturday’s event went smoothly, Elmore said.
The course, following trails groomed by the CMC ski area operations faculty and students, involved steep inclines, but ended with no net elevation gain.
Two weeks after the world snowshoe championships in Japan, this year’s national competition saw several of the same competitors.
Michelle Hummel, of Albuquerque, took first place in the women’s senior 10K with a time of 49 minutes, 21 seconds. Hummel claimed victory at this weekend’s event on the heels of winning her second US Snow Shoe Association world championship in Japan.
Joseph Gray, of Colorado Springs, took first place in the men’s senior 10K race with a time of 41 minutes, 18 seconds. Gray was motivated to finish as quickly as possible in order to get home for the impending birth of his daughter, he said.
“Try it first. It’s a different kind of running,” Gray said when asked if he had advice for aspiring snowshoe racers.
Alex Willis, a Leadville local, followed close behind to take second with a time of 41 minutes, 55 seconds. As one of the top five finishers in the category, Willis will have the opportunity to represent the national snowshoe team.
Following the races Saturday, the USSSA hosted a ceremony at Freight to honor the top five competitors in the men’s and women’s senior 10K, and to present age-group and other categories of awards.
This year’s awards saw the largest number of participants in the junior category, and was the first year to present awards in the men’s 10K college category. International racers from Canada, Kenya, and Norway were also recognized.
Leadville locals Smokey Burgess, Bob Sweeney, and Bill Perkins finished with national awards in their age groups.
