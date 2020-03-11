Current plans are for the Chaffee County Fairgrounds to host more than 60 exhibitors featuring products and services for the home and garden on April 4-5. This year’s Chaffee Home and Garden Show is being held earlier than in past years to help attendees prepare for spring planting and activities.
A new “sneak preview” VIP Spring Premiere event will be held Friday, April 3, from 6-8 p.m. Attendees will be able to have more private time with exhibitors while enjoying food and beverages. The event, which also includes a silent auction, will raise additional funds that will go towards scholarships for local students and grants to area nonprofits. Tickets to attend the VIP Premiere Event are $15, and also include entry to the Show on Saturday and Sunday.
As in past years, the Chaffee Home and Garden Show will feature a diverse array of businesses from Chaffee County and beyond. From greenhouses to home restoration to kitchen and bath to furniture and more, exhibitors will bring their best to attract new customers and reconnect with past clients.
Attendees will get useful tips at educational seminars on Saturday from experts on gardening, home financing, high altitude baking and other timely topics. They’ll also be able to talk to experts on landscaping and gardening in a new “Talk to the Expert” feature, hosted by Heart of the Rockies Radio, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday.
Kids can help celebrate the fifth “birthday” of the arrival of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Chaffee County. There will be a party on April 4 at 9 a.m. in the seminar room of the Fairgrounds South building. Imagination Library provides books to youngsters across the area through the local Salida Sunrise and Buena Vista Rotary Club.
Kids and adults can also enjoy two “craft project” activities on Sunday afternoon. Other activities for kids will be available throughout the show.
The ticket price will be the same as the past several years, $3 for adults and teens, free for those 12 and younger. The Chaffee Home and Garden Show will be open to the public Saturday, April 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, April 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
For more details go to http://chaffeehomeandgarden.com or check out the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/2759044114146188/.
