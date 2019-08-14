Hair Express owner Leslie Hill has been cutting hair for almost 30 years.
When Hill was a kid, she would spend hours styling her Barbies’ hair. In high school, she worked as a shampoo assistant at a salon before building her own business, “Stonewall County Cuts,” in northern Louisiana.
When the mountains lured Hill and her husband to Fort Collins five years ago, she took up a chair at a salon chain. After moving to Leadville earlier this summer, Hill decided it was time to be her own boss again.
“Never in a million years did I think we would end up here,” Hair Express owner Hill said. “But here we are.”
Hill is now operating Hair Express, an affordable hair salon, at what was formerly Gloria’s Hair Designs at 607 U.S. 24. Haircuts are $15 and Hill offers discounts for seniors, military and emergency response personnel.
“My goal is to provide affordable haircuts,” Hill told the Herald. “You shouldn’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get a good haircut.”
For now, Hair Express is a haircut-only salon. Further down the road, Hill will consider adding coloring and styling services.
“Haircutting has always been a passion of mine,” Hill said. “I love to interact with people and their personalities.”
