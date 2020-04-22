During a special meeting on April 14, Leadville City Council passed a motion to provide $220,000 dollars in emergency relief funding to local businesses to help alleviate the financial loss felt by many because of the closure of non-essential businesses.
The discussion began at a March 17 City Council meeting, when Mayor Greg Labbe first brought up the idea shortly after the closures were implemented.
“It may be a conversation we’re going to have to have as a City Council, where do we fit into this crisis,” Labbe said at the meeting while addressing council about the need to consider financial relief programs funded by the city.
At the April 14 special meeting, council members heard and discussed the various details of a plan that has been in development, and continues to be refined.
Members examined and considered Leadville’s budget and expenditures, and projected the impact on those figures as a result of Governor Jared Polis’ executive order that closed all non-essential businesses to the public in March.
Labbe said a historical pattern of overestimating expenditures and underestimating income by way of sales tax, in addition to fiscal conservancy, has allowed the city to maintain a surplus budget from which the $220,000 dollars of relief funding will be drawn.
The relief funds will be available to local businesses operating inside Leadville city limits who have maintained a current business license and who have had to suspend business as a result of the closures.
“If we don’t help them, they’re not going to survive; and if they don’t survive, our community is in real trouble,” Labbe said, referring to the small local businesses that he thinks will be imperiled if not supported.
The money, up to $5,000 for each qualifying business, is meant to provide two months’ relief for rent and utility expenses that qualifying businesses may not be able to pay otherwise.
Businesses with at least one employee and up to 49 employees are eligible to apply for the amount needed to cover two months of rent or mortgage payments and utilities, up to $5,000. Labbe acknowledged that for some, that may not be enough to cover the costs, while others may not need the full amount and therefore would receive a lesser sum.
The funds will be disbursed by the city as grants, with no expectation or requirement to be repaid, Labbe said.
Of the allotted money, $20,000 is designated for the Lake County Community Fund’s Disaster Relief Fund, which was created in 2018 and is now being used to provide support to community institutions and local households during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The resolution was passed on Tuesday night and the city will start to accept applications this week. The city plans to have checks cut for qualifying businesses before the end of the month, in time for approaching bill payments.
Labbe anticipates a sharp decline in city revenue due to lost sales tax because of the closures, but is confident in the city’s ability to both fund itself and provide relief for local businesses.
Even if the City of Leadville takes a 40% revenue loss and distributes the entire $220,000 in proposed relief funding, the city will be able to sustain itself for at least 18 months, Labbe said, without drawing on other line items in the city’s budget.
multi-agency vetting committee, which was formed to respond to COVID-19, distributes relief funds from the Lake County Community Fund (LCCF), Full Circle of Lake County and Lake County Build a Generation (LCBAG).
The committee meets weekly to review households’ unmet needs and release funds. The group includes representative from LCDHS, Lake County Public Health Agency, Lake County Office of Emergency Management, Full Circle and LCBAG.
“We are each focusing on an area of financial relief and funds are being distributed collaboratively,” LBAG Executive Director Katie Baldassar explained.
For example, though Full Circle and Build a Generation are both directing 100% of donations to community relief efforts, Full Circle is focused on utility assistance while LCBAG is focused on housing assistance. Housing assistance, Baldassar said, is currently the community’s greatest unmet need.
In the last month, the committee and LCDHS have distributed over $40,000 to households in need, impacting over 50 families and 160 community members.
“We are truly coordinating to meet families’ needs, while also fully leveraging the different fundraising capacities of local organizations to bring in the most money for our community members,” Full Circle Executive Director Stephanie Cole added.
St. George Community Meals and Cloud City Conservation Center, though not part of the Unmet Needs Committee, are donating 100% of donations to food relief and healthy food access across Lake County.
Individuals interested in donating their stimulus check to local relief efforts should visit the websites of Lake County’s nonprofits for more information.
“The goal has been to create a ‘no wrong door’ system for community members as they seek assistance,” LCCF Executive Director John McMurtry said of local COVID-19 relief efforts.
