Colorado Mountain College will host a panel discussion focused on leadership in the community on Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The public is invited.
Mayor Greg Labbe; Wendy Wyman, Lake County superintendent of schools; Rachel Pokrandt, Colorado Mountain College vice president and campus dean; Kira Minehart, assistant professor at CMC; and John McMurtry, executive director of the Leadville Community Fund, will be answering questions about their personal experiences with leadership.
These panelists will be discussing what it takes to be a leader and the impact that leaders have on the people around them. The goal of this panel is to show off diverse leadership styles in different careers and the applications of leadership in everyday life.
The panel will be taking place at CMC’s Climax building in room 401. Coffee and cookies will be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.