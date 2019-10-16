The Leadville Police Department has been working closely with the Drug Enforcement Administration and Lake County Sheriff’s Office cleaning up the drug trade in Leadville, according to a news release from Public Information Officer Betty Benson.
This is an on-going effort, and the help of residents is being solicited. Anyone who observes what appears to be a drug deal or other suspicious activity is asked to call 911 or 719-486-1249 immediately to report. Please note descriptions of individuals and vehicles as well as license plates and other pertinent information.
Leadville Police Chief Saige Bertolas reports that there have been a number of auto break-ins in the past several weeks and encourages the public to lock their car doors. If cars contain guns or anything else of value, keep them out of sight as well as keeping car doors locked.
Check www.facebook.com/lcoem regularly for weather and public safety announcements. Sign up for phone alerts in the event of any emergency situation in or impacting Lake County at: https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736726383#/login.
