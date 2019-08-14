Thanks to a new environmental science and stewardship curriculum, Rockies Rock campers spent the summer learning how to promote protection and awareness of the natural world. The Get Outdoors Leadville! summer camp wrapped up last week.
Developed by the Greater Arkansas River Naturalists Association, the curriculum helped instructors implement experiential fieldwork activities for four age groups in four content areas: land, water, air and human impacts, and culture and history. Campers spent two weeks on each content area; the first week being focused on awareness, the second on stewardship.
In June, middle-school campers studied Lake County’s geology and mining heritage.
In July, fourth- and fifth-graders learned about aquifers and wetlands; Rockies Rock’s youngest campers studied insects.
In August, second- and third-graders learned about the history of the Arkansas Valley and the future of the proposed Stage and Rail Trail from Salida to Leadville.
“Our aim is to foster a love and understanding of natural spaces, as well as a life-long environmental ethic,” GOL! Healthy Kids Director Cisco Tharp told the Herald.
