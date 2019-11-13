The Friends of Twin Lakes, Inc. (FOTL), is working hard in partnership with the Pike-San Isabel National Forest, Leadville Ranger District of the U.S. Forest Service, pursuant to its five-year Non-Funded Challenge Cost-Share Agreement for the Heritage Center (Forest Service properties in Twin Lakes Village) and Interlaken.
FOTL also serves as Trail Adopters for a portion of the trail leaving from the Willis Gulch trail head. Using the independent sector’s 2018 hourly value of volunteer time for Colorado, FOTL contributed $35,418.68 worth of work.
From May through October FOTL devoted most of their work to Heritage Park, home of the Red Rooster Visitor Center, and to Interlaken and the Dexter Manor House, along with some work on the Willis Gulch trail head driveway entrance.
The Heritage Park projects included annual and mid-summer grounds and building clean up; rebuilding and replacing the Fine House awning; painting and chinking; erecting a new kiosk; and tearing down old cedar fencing and replacing with buck-and-rail fencing from lodgepole pines FOTL had assisted the Forest Service in gathering. These efforts totalled 258.5 hours from 69 volunteers.
The Interlaken Hotel porch demolition, painting of the stairs of the annex, and painting and cleaning of Dexter Manor house (ongoing) totalled 150 hours from 32 volunteers.
The Willis Gulch driveway entrance and trail work totalled 23.55 hours from 15 volunteers.
From May 24 through Sept. 29, FOTL members devoted 111 days and 832 hours to staff the Red Rooster Visitor Center. Throughout the season they served 8,564 visitors. In addition to the displays and information available, visitors were pleased to have free wi-fi internet access thanks to the Lake County Tourism Panel. Colleen Schweigert, FOTL Visitor Center volunteer coordinator, made certain that the Visitor Center was staffed.
FOTL had support, hands-on help and guidance from area Forest Service employees Jim Fiorelli, recreation staff officer; Andrea Stedner, staff mamber; Steve Sunday, lead wilderness ranger; and Catherine Kamke, zone archeologist. Kamke said, “Fantastic numbers. The support for Heritage assets is greatly appreciated. I am looking forward to working with everyone again next summer.”
Fiorelli noted “Friends has given tremendous support, and your hard work is making a real difference.”
Kurt Schweigert, historian and FOTL vice-president, led the charge in organizing and coordinating most of the maintenance projects.
Lexie and Jim McMillen from Interlaken Boat Tours transported volunteers on five trips with equipment and ladders for the work at Interlaken. Derrek Shandonay of Mountain Man Painting brought along his generator and sprayer, working and providing direction for the painting project.
In order to plan for more significant future projects, FOTL paid $2,461 for an asbestos and lead paint study of the Clarion Hotel and Assayer’s Office. The amount of asbestos in the Clarion Hotel will require a lot of strategic planning to maintain the building with its deteriorated back roof and some degradation of the adobe inside.
Spring 2020 should bring installation of the maps and information on the new kiosk in Heritage Park, creation of an interpretive display to be viewed through plexiglass at the Assayer’s Office, and the completion of Dexter’s exterior painting.
Anyone interested in volunteering to complete any of those projects or making a tax-deductible contribution designated for the effort can email friendsoftwinlakes@gmail.com, or mail Friends of Twin Lakes, 231 Lang St. Twin Lakes, CO 81251.
