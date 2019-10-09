The sun rises above Leadville as Lake County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Caleb Cramer stuffs a set of handcuffs and shackles into a duffle bag. It’s 7 a.m. and Cramer’s breath lingers in a cloud of condensation foreshadowing winter days to come.
It should be Cramer’s day off. Instead, the deputy is headed to Park County Jail where he will pick up four inmates who have hearings at Lake County District Court.
The Lake County Jail was shut down in March due to safety concerns. Outdated locks, plywood-covered windows, a faltering air circulation system, exposed electrical wires and lack of fire egress are just a few of jail’s problems.
In the last seven months, LCSO has spent over $100,000 to jail inmates in counties across the state. This sum does not account for the time and money spent shuttling inmates from jails in surrounding counties and the Front Range to court dates in Lake County.
Cramer starts an old Ford van and waits for the engine to heat up. The vehicle has no LCSO decal, no radio and no snow tires, just a makeshift cage separating the driver from the seats behind him.
In September, LCSO’s primary transport van was rear-ended on I-70 during an inmate transfer. The vehicle is out of commission until LCSO hears back on the insurance claim.
The deputy drives south, following the Arkansas River as it meanders towards Granite. The aspen groves across the river gleam gold in the morning light and Cramer comments on their beauty.
Cramer is not the only LCSO deputy on the road this morning.
Luis Chavez and David Ruhl left Leadville at 3 a.m. to transport an inmate from the Denver Women’s Correctional Facility to the Summit County Jail. The deputies will soon depart for the Adams County Detention Facility where they will pick up an inmate who is on Lake County District Court’s afternoon docket. Chavez and Ruhl were both in the transport-van accident on I-70 last month and are on light duty; neither are permitted to do transports alone.
In a few hours, Undersheriff Jake Freidenberger will hit the road to pickup a high-risk inmate in Adams County. The undersheriff will travel alone due to staffing shortages.
It’s a particularly full day at LCSO, a blessing in disguise thanks to Lake County District Court. Since the county jail closed, judges have attempted to schedule inmates housed in the same jail on the same day, in an effort to reduce transports.
But new arrests are a constant; Sheriff Amy Reyes estimates that LCSO transports inmates between facilities five-to-six days a week. State statute requires Reyes, as custodian of the Lake County Jail, to house and transport anyone arrested locally despite the facility’s closure.
Smoke from the Decker Fire clouds the view to the south as Cramer crests Trout Creek Pass. “We’re grateful to Park County,” Cramer says. “They host most of our inmates ... I’m not sure what we’d do without them.”
Cramer left the Leadville Police Department in April to join LCSO. A higher salary, better benefits and the opportunity to work under Reyes were all reasons for the switch. At that point, the jail had been closed for a month and Cramer knew transports would be part of the job.
“We are all doing each other’s tasks each day,” the deputy says. “They needed help today, so I came in.”
Cramer doubles back in downtown Fairplay after missing the turn to the Park County Jail. The deputy usually works nights; everything looks different in the morning, he says.
The Park County Sheriff’s Office knew Cramer was on his way. A deputy opens the barbed-wire fence and Crammer pulls into a secured carport.
The jail is a standalone facility just off U.S. 285. It includes an electronic security system, a small yard and separate entrances for inmates and visitors. Park County offsets upkeep costs by hosting inmates from other counties for $45 a day.
Four inmates are waiting for Cramer inside the jail. The deputy shackles and handcuffs the men; he asks the inmates to refrain from spitting on him as he secures their seat belts.
Cramer pulls the van through the carport and heads south. The inmates gaze out at the Buffalo Peaks Wilderness; they marvel at the mountains and the colors of fall.
“It’s not a bad thing to be outside,” one inmate says of the trip to Leadville. It is his first time outside in three weeks.
Serving jail time outside of Lake County presents its own set of challenges for inmates, especially for those who lived and worked in Leadville before their sentence.
Family is further away and, according to Reyes, it is nearly impossible to get sheriffs to sign off on a work release for an inmate they know nothing about.
“We are setting them up for failure,” Reyes told the Herald. “People loose community and can’t provide for their family. It creates hardship for everyone.”
Last week, a local woman stopped by LCSO to drop off money for her loved one who resides in Park County. Reyes had to turn it away.
“My sister lives in Leadville and she hasn’t been able to make it down here yet,” one inmate comments from the backseat of the van.
Like many rural jails, Park County does not offer access to mental health services. If Reyes could, she would send inmates to Front Range facilities like the Aurora Detention Center that offer mental health counseling. The problem is, they are almost always full.
For now, if a Lake County judge orders a mental health assessment for an inmate in Park, LCSO must transport the individual to Solvista Health in Leadville.
“This situation has domino impacts,” Lake County Judge Jonathan Shamis told the Herald. “It affects the economy of the courts and people’s access to rights and justice.”
“It’s not a bad place to be,” one inmate says of the Park County Jail as he looks out the window at the Buena Vista Correctional Complex. He recently earned a job in the kitchen, has his own cell and thinks the deputies treat him better than in Summit County where he was first housed after the Lake County Jail closed.
As the inmates approach Leadville, they become more animated. One makes a joke about a train car and the others laugh uproariously. Another, who was raised in the Cloud City, gives a lesson in geography. He points out Weston Pass, the Continental Divide and California Gulch as the others fidget for a better view.
Cramer pulls into LCSO’s parking lot and helps the inmates get out of the van. The inmates enter the basement of the Lake County Courthouse single file, navigating the public hallway in shackles and handcuffs.
Cramer brings them into a large cell where they will sit for hours awaiting court. The woman Chavez and Ruhl are transporting will be held in another cell; the high-risk inmate Freidenberger is picking up in Adams County will be secured in a third.
The Lake County Jail will continue to be used as a temporary holding facility for the foreseeable future. There is nowhere else to keep people when they are first arrested or are awaiting court.
“I know funding a new justice center is going to cost the taxpayers but this is costing us too,” Reyes told the Herald. “It’s a pay me now or pay me later kind of deal.”
The men from the Park County Jail are escorted into court later that afternoon. The inmates shuffle up a public stairwell to the courtroom as county employees bustle by on their cell phones and a young man waits on his VIN inspection.
When court is over, the inmates funnel back into the van and Cramer drives south as the sun lowers behind the Sawatch. Maybe, tomorrow will be his day off.
