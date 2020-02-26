This past weekend, a group of eight 10th Mountain Division veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan gathered in Leadville to mark the fifteenth anniversary of their battalion’s deployment and advocate for the protection of Colorado’s public lands.
The group consisted of veterans from the “Triple Deuce”, the 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, who were continuing the long-honored tradition of the gathering on Feb. 22 (also 2-22). This year’s gathering also marked the 75th anniversary of the 10th Mountain Division’s original battles in Italy.
Members traveled from Colorado, Montana, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Leaving Friday from Denver, the group stopped in Vail at the Colorado Snow Sports Hall of Fame where they were honored with a tour before proceeding to Leadville.
Though they have remained a part of each other’s lives over the years, the group had not been together as a whole since being discharged in 2006, Mike Greenwood, 10th Mountain veteran and trip organizer, said.
The group represented a blend of people who had deliberately chosen to join the 10th Mountain Division and others who were assigned to it incidentally.
Though the gathering represented a celebration, the group also came to advocate for the Camp Hale Legacy Act, a component of the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act.
Their trip coincided with Senator Michael Bennet’s visit to Leadville for a town hall meeting. The veterans met with Bennet Saturday and shared their viewpoints on the Camp Hale Legacy Act and the CORE Act more broadly.
The CORE Act represents 10 years of legislative effort undertaken in Colorado to designate new, and establish protections for existing, wilderness and conservation areas. As part of the CORE Act, the Camp Hale Legacy Act would establish 28,728 acres encompassing Camp Hale as the first-ever National Historic Landscape.
“Nothing has ever been been called a National Historic Landscape,” Bennet said. “When we get this done, Camp Hale will be the first and it will always be the first.”
The sense of duty to defend public lands and wild places in Colorado was a common theme among veterans and advocates the Herald Democrat spoke with about the CORE Act, which has passed in the House and is awaiting approval in the Senate. Bennet is hopeful it will pass this year.
After gathering for breakfast, the group, including Bennet, headed to the old site of Camp Hale for a brief visit to the grounds that make up part of the area to be protected under the Camp Hale Legacy Act.
While there, they met with other veterans and advocates, members of Huts for Vets, a nonprofit that facilitates therapeutic trips for veterans within the 10th Mountain Division hut system, and Nancy Kramer, president of the 10th Mountain Division Foundation.
“This represents what we fought for,” Garett Reppenhagen, executive director of Vets for Peace, said of the lands slated for protection under the Act.
Though not a 10th Mountain Division veteran, Reppenhagen was deployed abroad and as a result feels strongly about advocating for the protection of wild places, he said.
After returning from combat, Reppenhagen found solace and healing in the natural world, and he sees the protection of wilderness and public lands as an integral part of healing for veterans and society at large, he said.
“This is where more healing needs to happen, for vets as well as our general public,” Kramer said.
While at the former home of the 10th Mountain Division, Vietnam veterans and Huts for Vets board members Richard Merritt and Dan Glidden presented Greenwood with a flag that had been flown by the 10th Mountain Division in Afghanistan. Kramer detailed some of the legacy and history of Camp Hale and the soldiers who trained there, emphasizing this event as a continuation of a legacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.