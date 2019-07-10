The following information was provided by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
• On May 1 a deputy responded to a non-injury accident at the Mt. Massive Drive and 17th Street intersection. A vehicle was towed due to it’s being undriveable.
• Deputies responded to the Eagles Nest Apartments on May 2 concerning a report of menacing. After investigation, Austin Sellers, 29, of Leadville, was arrested on charges of first-degree criminal mischief and criminal mischief.
• Deputies arrested Shane Dusza, 37, of Leadville, on May 2 on a warrant for failure to comply.
• Deputies responded to Lake County High School on May 3 to take a report of an assault that occurred in the county. After investigation, Edgar Dominguez Aguilera, 24, of Leadville, was charged with third-degree assault, domestic violence, harassment, and obstruction of telephone service.
• Deputies arrested Noe Jaimes-Diaz, 34, of Leadville, on May 9 on a warrant.
• On May 13, a deputy took a report from an investigator with CSPD Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force about an incident in which suspected child pornography was downloaded from an IP address in Lake County jurisdiction. Investigation is ongoing.
• A deputy responded to a rollover accident at the CR 99 and CR 9D intersection on May 16. No injuries were reported. Javier Salinas Miranda, 18, of Leadville, was issued a citation for unsafe tires, and driving vehicle improperly on mountain highway. Vehicle was towed.
• A deputy took a report for theft at O’Reillys Auto Parts on May 16. Katelyn Crawford, 27, of Leadville, was issued a citation for theft.
• Deputies and officers responded to the Lake County High School on May 17 for a Safe2Tell report of juvenile making a threat to the school.
• Deputies arrested a juvenile on a warrant on May 18.
• A deputy issued a citation for careless and reckless driving to Ibon Garitaonandia, 40, of California on May 22..
• On May 23, Deputies responded to a slide off on Hwy 91, MM 7. A party was transported to the hospital and Daniel Pennington, 28, of Virginia, was arrested on charges of driving under restraint, possession of drug paraphernalia, and aggravated motor vehicle theft. The vehicle was towed.
• A deputy took several reports at Eagles Nest Apartments on May 23: two vehicles had been broken into overnight and tools stolen from them, another vehicle was broken into, and there was an additional attempted theft.
• On May 26, law enforcement responded to a noise complaint at the Silver King Inn resulting in James Gallegos, 30, of Colorado being arrested. No further information given.
• Joshua Lloyd, 28, of Leadville, was arrested on charges of domestic violence, criminal mischief and harassment on May 31.
• On May 31, Juan Miguel Rodriguez, 24, of Leadville, was issued a citation for driving without a valid driver’s license and driving with defective headlamps.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, allnews@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
