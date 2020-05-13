On May 6, Lake County Public Health Agency hosted its now-weekly virtual town hall meeting to engage with community members, address the state of the pandemic in Lake County and field questions from the public.
Hosted by Colleen Nielsen, director of Lake County Public Health Agency (LCPHA), and Lisa Zwerdlinger, chief of medical staff at St. Vincent Hospital, the remote meeting ran for an hour and saw a range of questions from community members.
The event opened with a brief update from Zwerdlinger concerning the number of cases in Lake County and the shifts in public health orders and procedures.
As of May 12, 23 positive COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in Lake County; 588 tests had been conducted.
The May 6 town hall aimed to provide updated information to the community following a similar meeting hosted April 28 specifically for business owners as Leadville and Lake County prepared to allow some businesses to re-open.
Many of the community’s questions centered around the need for masks. Individuals asked questions about the effectiveness of masks, if Lake County was requiring the use of masks in public or in businesses, and if masks were available to those who do not have them yet.
All of the advice regarding masks provided by Nielsen and Zwerdlinger focused on the need for people to wear them to protect others more than themselves and they urged people to wear protective coverings despite the lack of requirement to do so.
“I don’t think we have the bandwidth, ever, to be able to require masks because then that would have to be a very strong enforcement piece,” Nielsen said. “Obviously, I would love if everyone wore a face covering, but we don’t have the ability to require everyone to wear a face covering. Do the right thing.”
One attendee asked why some food service employees were not wearing masks and if they should report them. Nielsen said that concerns about businesses not adhering to public health orders could indeed be brought to LCPHA.
Enforcement of public health orders was the subject of several other questions. Attendees asked how business guidelines were being enforced and if Lake County is planning to enforce wearing masks, social distancing and the restrictions currently in place preventing second-home owners from coming to Lake County.
Though enforcement has not been a focus up to this point, LCPHA is planning to begin talks with local law enforcement to address the need for enforcing orders, Nielsen said.
As the meeting progressed, the focus of questions shifted to why Lake County has not opened more completely, and why the county has not removed more restrictions.
“Because more people will die,” Zwerdlinger said in response to a participant who asked why the county has not let people mingle in an effort to bring the number of infected people to a climax so that recovery can begin.
Looking to New York as an example of what happens when an area’s healthcare system is overwhelmed, Zwerdlinger cautioned against creating a scenario wherein there are more people who need treatment for COVID-19 than the healthcare system can handle.
“If you overwhelm the healthcare system, and there are not enough supplies or medical professionals to be able to take care of those patients, some patients will die who would not have otherwise if the healthcare system was not overwhelmed,” Zwerdlinger said.
The town halls, both for business owners and operators and the larger community, are set to continue each Wednesday at 6 p.m.
