St. Vincent Hospital District is recommending that voters use the absentee ballot for the district’s May 5 board election in order to vote remotely.
To do so, voters must apply for an absentee ballot. The absentee ballot applications are due by April 28.
The hospital district is trying to minimize the number of in-person voters for the election. It is not an option to change the election to mail-in only, said Karen Onderdonk, chief branding officer. Absentee ballots are the next best thing.
Visit https://buff.ly/3dBHJE4 to obtain a ballot application.The ballot applications also can be found online on the footer of the LeadvilleHospital.org website and at the hospital front desk.
Voters also can call the hospital, 486-0230, and ask for Onderdonk to receive an absentee ballot application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.