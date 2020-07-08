The following information was provided by the Leadville Police Department:
— On May 9, officers observed a vehicle run the stop sign at Mountain View Dr. and Poplar St. Sean McElliott, 23, of Broomfield was cited for failure to observe a traffic control device.
— On May 10, Jesus Artica, 31, of Leadville was arrested on an active warrant.
— On May 10, officers were dispatched to a report of trespassing on Poplar St. Officers are still looking for the suspect.
— On May 10, officers responded to a possible heroin overdose on Harrison Ave. Tracey Moore, 25, of Leadville was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
— On May 11, officers were dispatched to a welfare check at Lake View. Desirae Velasquez, 21, of Leadville was arrested for domestic violence assault.
— On May 12, officers conducted a traffic stop on E. Fourth St. Victoria Duran, 32, of Leadville was cited for driving while under restraint.
— On May 13, officers observed a vehicle run the stop sign at Mountain View Dr. and Poplar St. Shawn Yelton, 28, of New Mexico was cited for failure to observe a traffic control device.
— On May 14, officers took a report of sexual assault. The investigation is ongoing.
— On May 15, officers observed a vehicle run the stop sign at Mountain View Dr. and Poplar St. Robert Barrows, 67, of Copper Mountain was cited for failure to observe a traffic control device.
— On May 15, officers observed a vehicle run the stop sign at Mountain View Dr. and Poplar St. Maverick Conklin, 31, of Minturn was cited for failure to observe a traffic control device.
— On May 16, officers observed a vehicle run the stop sign at Mountain View Dr. and Poplar St. Erendira Almaraz, 33, of Eagle was cited for failure to observe a traffic control device.
— On May 16, officers observed a vehicle run the stop sign at Mountain View Dr. and Poplar St. Craig Hopper, 24, of Denver was cited for failure to observe a traffic control device.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, allnews@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
