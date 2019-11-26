Although the Lake County budget won’t be final until the Board of County Commissioners votes on it Dec. 13, it appears a decrease in the mill levy is in the offing.
County Commissioner Kayla Marcella said last week that the county experienced a huge increase in appraised value this past year, rising from $196.5 million to $241 million, a 22.6% jump.
“We’re thinking about lowering the mill levy by 4.865 mills,” Marcella told the Herald. That would mean lowering the levy from the current 38.1992 mills to about 33.334 mills, or a drop of 12.7%. Marcella said the county could keep all the increased revenue instead, but that was not fiscally responsible since there is no plan for the extra funds.
The rainy-day fund (also known as the mine-closure fund) already is likely to get an additional $300,000 for 2020, she said.
The county departments are generally working with the same budget that was approved for 2019. Employees are likely to get a 3% cost-of-living adjustment, Marcella said.
Additional funds are budgeted for the recreation department due to infrastructure issues such a drainage problems, Marcella said, suggesting that the county as a whole come up with a plan to mitigate problems in the aging buildings.
The commissioners and department heads will hold a final work session on the budget on Friday, Dec. 6, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the EOC.
The public hearing on the budget is Monday, Dec. 9. Copies of the budget are available to the public for review in the county clerk’s office and the finance office.
Earlier this month,the BOCC came up with a list of donations to nonprofits in the community for 2020. These are as follows:
Lake County Civic Center Association – $500
Advocates of Lake County – $2,000
Cloud City Conservation Center – $35,000
Lake County Community Fund – $40,000
Economic Development Corporation – $85,000
Misc. (Lions, Trick-or-Treat Street, ARWC, etc.) – $5,000
Lake County Open Space Initiative – $5,000
Hayden Meadows Recreation Management – $9,500
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.