Thursday, Nov. 28

Thanksgiving; Lake County offices and landfill closed Thursday and Friday

11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.

7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.

Friday, November 29

11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.

7 p.m. - Timberline AA open meeting, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-221-4364.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Ski Cooper Opening Day. Open this Saturday and Sunday, closed during the week, then re-opening for the season on Dec. 7.

12 noon to 5 p.m. - Leadville Small Business Saturday. Pick up a tote bag and passport at Zaitz Park or the Visitor Center, shop and get your passport stamped to enter to win prizes.

2 p.m. - Senior Center Bible History Studies 421 W. Sixth St.

5 p.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.

