Due to a new city ordinance, property owners could now face punitive measures for demolishing historical structures within the Leadville National Historic Landmark District (LNHLD). The district, which was designated by the National Park Service in 1961, includes over 900 primary structures and 500 outbuildings in the city’s core.
Though Leadville City Council passed a demolition ordinance for the LNHLD in 2015, it lacked teeth. Over the last two years, the Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) has worked to create a new demolition ordinance with stronger penalties for property owners who might feel inclined to demolish structures in the district without a certificate of appropriateness (COA).
“Some have called this ordinance overbearing ... why do we have the right to tell you what to do with your property?” Mayor Greg Labbe mused. “But I think we feel strongly enough that our history is worth protecting.”
The new ordinance requires property owners to acquire a COA from the city before demolishing a historic structure within LNHLD boundaries. If a property owner fails to do so, the city could refuse to issue a building permit or certificate of occupancy for the property. The city could also fine the property owner for each separate violation each day a violation continues.
City Council passed the demolition ordinance on July 16 with the intention of revisiting the policy this fall.
The governing body intends to add a period of significance to the ordinance to help define what structures are “historic” and need a COA before demolition.
In a joint work session last week, City Council and HPC discussed establishing 1860 to 1935 as the period of significance. The 75-year time span includes Leadville’s silver and gold boom, as well as the birth of Cloud City’s zinc and molybdenum mines decades later.
City Council also plans to set differing punishments for the demolition of primary structures and outbuildings without a COA. Primary structures will carry more onerous penalties while punishments for the demolition of outbuildings like sheds, mining shacks and outhouses will be lighter.
“Everything that is old should not be considered historic,” Labbe told the Herald. “We should be thoughtful about what we are trying to protect.”
Though the city has a list of properties in the LNHLD that have been surveyed for their historical contribution status, it is only partially complete. Hundreds of properties within the district must still be inventoried.
Compiling a full inventory of historic structures in the LNHLD would be an expensive task for the city. According to Administrative Services Manager Sarah Dallas, historical surveys for up to 50 properties cost about $20,000.
Locals have expressed concern over the demolition ordinance over the last two years as drafts of the policy have moved back and forth between HPC and City Council.
Some thought the ordinance’s punitive measures might keep property owners from cleaning up neglected properties. Others said the policy would prohibit affordable residential infill and accelerate gentrification.
“Our neighborhoods should not become museums and shrines to the past preserved for a few,” Leadville Planning and Zoning Commission member Dan Osborn said. “They should be flexible, adaptable and inclusive districts where families of all income levels can live, grow and thrive.”
Labbe believes that differentiating penalties for primary structures and outbuildings will be a good compromise for the city, one that will keep developers from knocking down 19th century buildings on Harrison Avenue without consequence while allowing residents to deal with decaying outbuildings in a measured way.
“We are trying to somehow protect the identity of this city,” Mayor Greg Labbe said.
