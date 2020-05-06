A four-person commission of Leadville city officials appointed Chris Floyd to fill the vacant role of municipal judge on April 23. The commission included Mayor Greg Labbe, Deputy City Clerk Kim Jackson, Administrative Services Manager Sarah Dallas and Linda Michow, the city’s attorney.
The former judge, Neil Reynolds, retired following not being reappointed as municipal judge in February. In March, Judge Jonathan Shamis filled the role on an interim basis. On April 27, Floyd was notified of her appointment to the position.
Floyd, originally from Virginia, has been practicing law in a variety of capacities for 28 years.
After graduating from law school at the University of Richmond, Floyd worked as a judicial clerk in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, where she got experience in handling minor infractions and misdemeanors.
Following her role as a judicial clerk, Floyd began practicing law privately, representing clients at all levels of Virginia’s court system.
Upon arriving in Leadville, Floyd founded Rocky Mountain General Counsel, a locally based private practice firm.
Floyd, a resident of Leadville for the past six-and-a-half-years, has served as a legal adviser for local nonprofits, public entities and developers, including Lake County government and Westwoods Subdivision developer Kyle Welch. Additionally, Floyd serves in a number of roles with local nonprofits and public interest groups including the Advocates of Lake County, the Chamber of Commerce, the Justice Center Task Force, the Leadville/Lake County Economic Development Corporation, Planned Pethood and the Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation.
In accepting the position, Floyd wants to act as a public servant in a manner that balances Leadville’s governmental interests and fairness to its residents and resolve issues in ways that they have not been handled here traditionally, she said.
“I’m a believer in restorative justice as a means of addressing the impact of offender behavior on the community through rehabilitation and redirection, verses through a strict punishment mentality,” Floyd said in addressing how she plans to carry out her duties as municipal judge.
While serving the two-year term, Floyd will continue to provide legal counsel to Lake County Government. Floyd was sworn in as municipal judge at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.