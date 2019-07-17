The following information was provided by the Leadville Police Department.
• Officers were dispatched to the Pastime Bar on May 24 in response to a disturbance. Kyle Giossi, 28, of Leadville, was issued a summons for unlawful sale of alcoholic beverages to underage person.
• Sarah Woodcock, 34, of Leadville was issued a citation on May 25 for animal running at large. Officers had been called to Elm and James streets regarding a dog bite. During the investigation, it was determined that the dog was at large and not aggressive until an individual tried to kick the dog. At that point, the dog bit the individual over his pants leaving one barely visible mark.
• Police responded to the 500 block of Leiter on a 911 accidental dial on May 26. Bryan Russell, 23, of Leadville, and Isabella Barrett, 20, of Leadville, were both charged with criminal mischief and domestic violence.
• Christina Hartless, 40, of Leadville was struck by an unknown vehicle on Harrison Avenue on May 29. She was arrested on a warrant out of Garfield County.
• Justin Lovato, 31, of Leadville, was charged with driving while license under restraint on May 28.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop on May 29. Charles Cooper, 26, of Leadville received a citation for driving with expired registration.
• Cory Short, 52, of Leadville, was issued a citation for two counts of harassment on May 29.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, allnews@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.