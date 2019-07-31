CASA of the Continental Divide is seeking Lake County volunteer applicants to advocate for abused and neglected children in the 5th Judicial District.
Training will be provided for interested volunteers starting Wednesday, Aug. 28. Classes will run from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Amax Room, Lake County Library.
For more information, or to apply, visit www.mtncasa.org or call 970-513-9390.
