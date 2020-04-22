According to preliminary data compiled by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, Lake County has seen a sizable increase in unemployment claims since mid-March.
Ten initial unemployment claims were filed in Lake County during the week of March 14, 56 the week of March 21, 223 the week of March 28 and 200 the week of April 4.
In 2019, an average of five unemployment claims were filed in Lake County per week. In the last month, an average of 122 unemployment claims were filed locally per week.
