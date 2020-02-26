A gas leak was reported at 121 E. Third St. Friday at 4:47 p.m.
Upon arriving, Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue found two bystanders at the back of the building, which houses Coldfoot Foreign Car Repairs, reporting that they smelled gas there.
The bystanders had shut off the gas prior to the arrival of LLCFR. First responders, upon turning the gas back on after arriving, found the gas meter on the side of the building to be running excessively and found numerous leaks at the connections around the meter.
Inside the Coldfoot building, gas levels were at twenty-three percent, within explosive range, according to the LLCFR report on the incident.
After calling for a fire engine from Summit county to help in the response, first responders evacuated a one-block radius around the building and shut down part of Harrison Avenue.
Electricity to the building and the gas pumps at the Sinclair station were shut off.
Responders from LLCFR opened vents on the roof and a bay door to ventilate the building and remained on scene until gas levels were back to acceptable levels.
After a little more than two hours, people were allowed to return to the structures that had been evacuated. No injuries were reported as a result of the leak.
