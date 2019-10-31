The Lake County Food Access Coalition (LCFAC), a local coalition coordinated by Lake County Build a Generation, was awarded a $85,000 Colorado Health Foundation grant to improve community food systems earlier this month.
In 2018, the Lake County Healthy Food Access Community Assessment Report found that about 22% of survey respondents did not have enough food to feed their families.
“As a planning grant, it will support a community process where Lake County residents will identify barriers to both healthy food access and food resources within the county and potential programs, policies and collaborations to address them,” Healthy Eating Active Living Manager Emily Olsen told the Herald.
By fall next year, LCFAC will have developed a community food systems implementation plan that the coalition can utilize to apply for future funding.
