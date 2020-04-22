Since 2003, the Lake County Home Builders Association (LCHBA) has been intermittently active in Leadville and Lake County, and a recent rise in new development has prompted members to revitalize its efforts.
The association went dormant on the heels of the 2008 recession, largely brought on by a weakened housing market, and remained inactive until last year.
In October 2019, the Home Builders Association resumed meeting and facilitating regular programming, Dan Northcraft, owner of Northcraft Neighborhoods and driving member behind the reactivation of the LCHBA, said.
The recent uptick in development of new homes, combined with the city preparing to adopt new and updated ordinances and codes for construction, prompted Jack Saunders, a local home builder, to take up the effort as well.
Saunders, an original member of the LCHBA, said that in addition to providing education for their members and the public, the association wants to act as a unified voice for the local housing industry when dealing with various city and county entities.
The association wants to provide input to Leadville and Lake County governments regarding how the industry will be affected by new regulations and have a voice in their implementation, Saunders said.
Additional regulations imposed upon new construction projects, and the associated increase in costs, are a focus for the advocacy of the HBA.
Specifically, according to both Northcut and Saunders, the HBA is concerned about a new set of excavation regulations set to be adopted by the city.
Both voiced concern that the additional regulations add expense and burden to new development projects.
Since recommencing regular monthly meetings of LCHBA, the group has offered educational seminars to their members and provided an opportunity for participants to network within the local industry.
As the HBA resumes its advocacy and education work, it hopes to be proactive in providing input and resources for affordable housing efforts, Saunders said.
The association, made up of local and regional businesses in the construction industry and associated businesses, such as suppliers, aims for broad representation of the housing and residential construction industries, Northcraft said.
