As of last week, the Lake County Community Fund (LCCF) met its goal to raise and match dollar-for-dollar the $50,000 Copper Mountain Resort challenge grant. The fundraising effort is part of a larger four-year endowment and program campaign to raise $400,000 to secure a strong, sustainable future for the residents of the greater Lake County communities.
“We are thrilled with the momentum this challenge gift has already created in supporting Lake County,” said Dustin Lyman, president and general manager of Copper Mountain Resort. “Copper and POWDR look forward to three more years of successful
fundraising by generous donors who understand the significance of protecting our environment and share a passion for outdoor adventure.”
With the Copper grant, LCCF will initiate a new grant-making program in 2020 focusing on Lake County nonprofits engaged in outdoor adventure education, development of lifetime sports skills and environmental causes. The objective of the Copper grant program is to inspire a healthy adventure lifestyle among Lake County youth and protect our natural environment.
“First and foremost, I want to express our appreciation to the 112 individual, corporate, and foundation donors who helped us to actually exceed the $50,000 goal,” said Leadville Mayor and LCCF Board President Greg Labbe.
“Copper’s commitment to supporting and promoting its community is a wonderful example of corporate philanthropy. From new employee housing coming online at Copper to their ongoing partnership with Colorado Mountain College and other nonprofits in Summit and Lake counties, this commitment is inspiring others to support a thriving community in Lake County. Through Copper’s focus on supporting grants that will develop a love of outdoor adventure and protect our natural environment, they are raising the bar for what it means to support worker communities, and we are very grateful,” Labbe said.
According to Lyman, Copper’s core philosophy centers on the connection between quality of life and the well-being of the community. Supporting local initiatives is consistent with their corporate responsibility and commitment to outdoor youth adventure education and environmental causes.
Lake County is an integral part of the regional Colorado community. More than 70 percent of the Lake County workforce (3,092 people) are employed in Summit and Eagle Counties. Specific to Copper Mountain, a POWDR mountain resort located in Summit County, more than 400 of Copper Mountain’s 1,500 employees are residents of Lake County
Lake County residents are critical to the greater region’s success, Lyman said. Through the Campaign for Lake County, and the initial gift from Copper, supporters are giving back to Leadville and Lake County in immeasurable ways.
LCCF serves 7,778 community members in Lake County by providing a source of nonprofit funds to support local programs, projects and assets. Individuals who wish to give to a charity that supports the Lake County community can contribute to the fund and know their donation is going to a trusted source. Leadville and Twin Lakes nonprofits can apply for grants through LCCF to further their missions which include the arts, environment, education, youth, health, community development, and more.
The Copper Mountain Resort challenge gift includes $50,000 in annual, dollar-for-dollar matching contributions to LCCF over a four-year period beginning in 2019.
A portion of the gift will go to support the community fund’s endowment, a permanent fund to support sustainability for the Lake County community. Another portion will be dedicated to supporting Lake County nonprofit organizations focused on outdoor adventure education and the development of lifetime sports skills, in addition to environmental initiatives.
LCCF will host an information session for Copper grant applicants, as well as other community grant applicants, on Feb. 11 at 12 p.m. All grants are due on March 13.
