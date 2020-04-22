Essential workers have been crucial to Leadville’s progress throughout the closures, cancellations and preventative measures put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19. Recognizing the vital role they play, the Herald is highlighting a different essential worker each week who continues to work and support the community.
This week, the Herald spoke with Eva Mascarenas, the custodial manager for Lake County School District.
Though students are being kept home and classes are held remotely, janitorial staff continue to maintain the district’s four schools. The staff has actually intensified their cleaning and sanitation routines in recent weeks, Mascarenas said.
According to Mascarenas, the empty buildings, where she is used to interacting with students and staff throughout the course of her day, have been a strange thing to adapt to.
“It’s a lonely feeling. We don’t have our kids there,” she said.
Since the closure of the schools, Mascarenas’s routine has been quieter and slower, and it has allowed for more deep cleaning and catching up on maintenance projects.
In addition to her regular duties, Mascarenas has been preparing for more responsibility in her role.
Last week, Mascarenas and her staff met with staff from Saint Vincent Hospital to be trained in the use of full-body personal protective equipment, proper sanitation, and how to dress and undress beds used by patients in the event that the county has to use the Lake County High School gym as an overflow facility becuse of a surge of COVID-19 cases.
“It was overwhelming,” Mascarenas said of the gravity of the situation, realizing that she and her staff may need to serve in a frontline role if LCSD facilities are needed to house patients.
“If it’s needed, we’re ready to jump right in and do that,” she said.
Mascarenas commended her staff for making the best of the situation and working hard throughout the closures to maintain the cleanliness of the district’s buildings.
“We have a lot of pride and we take pride in what we do, so we’ll continue to show that,” Mascarenas said.
Mascarenas, when asked how the community can help to support her and her staff throughout the closure, said she wanted people to continue to donate food to community relief efforts, sew masks and donate them to organizations, and keep doing what people can on a personal level by staying home and maintaining social distance.
For Mascarenas, part of staying at home has meant learning how to help one another out and learn as a family. She is teaching her husband how to cook, and they have been making meals together.
The free time that she has gotten to spend with her daughter and husband has enabled them to learn to work as a team.
When not working, Mascarenas enjoys time spent with her family in the outdoors, and hopes to go camping this summer.
“I’m not a quitter,” Mascarenas said. “I’m a pretty happy-go-lucky person. I’m willing to fight until the end.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.