Starting Monday, June 8, Summit Stage will increase service levels along major routes within Summit County, commuter routes to Park County and Lake County, and restore service to Blue River and Copper Mountain.
The following Summit County routes will restore daytime half-hourly departures between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.:
- — Frisco to Breckenridge
- — Boreas Pass Loop
- — Breckenridge to Frisco
- — Frisco to Silverthorne
- — Silverthorne to Keystone
- — Keystone to Silverthorne
- — Silverthorne to Frisco
In addition to Summit County route service enhancements, inter-county commuter routes will also see expanded service. The Lake County Link commuter route will now offer four trips in each direction:
- — Leadville departures at 5:20 a.m., 7 a.m., 1 p.m., and 6:50 p.m.
- — Frisco departures at 12 p.m., 4 p.m., 5:50 p.m., and 10:30 p.m.
The Park County commuter route will enhance service to offer the following trips:
- — Fairplay departures at 6:43 a.m., 7:43 a.m., and 12:43 p.m.
- — Breckenridge departures at 12 p.m., 5:15 p.m., and 6:15 p.m.
Service to Copper Mountain and Blue River will be also be restored on June 8. Departures between Frisco and Copper Mountain will occur on an hourly basis from Frisco Station and Passage Point/Center Village.
Mountain Mobility complementary paratransit service remains open to the public as an application-based demand-response service with full operations daily between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. Travel must be scheduled at least one day in advance by calling 970-389-1041, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In accordance with the amended and restated county public health order, several safety measures remain in place on all buses to help prevent community spread of the COVID-19 disease:
— To maintain appropriate social distancing, the number of riders per bus will be limited to less than 10 passengers.
— Drivers and passengers older than two years of age will be required to wear face coverings at all times.
— Passengers will be asked to only use the bus rear door when loading or unloading where a rear door is available.
— Buses with only a single front door will be modified with a physical barrier to allow riders to board at the front, but be physically separated from the driver.
— Selected seats will be closed to use.
“We hope these Summit Stage schedule enhancements continue to alleviate some of the challenges for our ridership community,” Summit County Interim Transit Director Michael Chinn said. “We also appreciate everyone’s ongoing vigilance in respecting the public health safety measures aimed at keeping drivers and riders as safe as possible during these ever-changing circumstances.”
Additional information about the public transit service is available on the Summit Stage website: https://www.summitcountyco.gov/586/Transit-Summit-Stage. Updated route timetables will be posted to the Summit Stage website on June 8 to reflect these route changes.
Summit Stage is Summit County’s free public transportation system, operated by Summit County government. Summit Stage is funded through a voter-approved 0.75% countywide sales tax and provides nearly 2 million passenger trips each year.
